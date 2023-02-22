‘Angry Birds’ to be delisted because it’s still too popular

Angry Birds publisher Rovio has announced it’s set to delist the iconic mobile game because it’s still too popular.

From tomorrow (February 23) Angry Birds will be removed entirely from android app storefronts while the iOS version will be renamed Red’s First Flight, in an apparent attempt to make it harder to find.

However, Angry Birds will remain playable on devices on which the game has been downloaded, even after it has been unlisted, confirmed the studio.

Angry Birds was first released in 2009 before being removed back in 2019. It then returned in April 2022 under the name Rovio Classics: Angry Birds.

A statement from Rovio reads: “We have reviewed the business case of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, and due to the game’s impact on our wider games portfolio, we have decided that the title will be unlisted from the Google Play Store on Thursday, February 23. Additionally, the game will be renamed to Red’s First Flight in the App Store pending further review.”

“We understand that this is sad news for many fans, as well as the team that has worked hard to make Rovio Classics: Angry Birds a reality. We are extremely grateful to the fans who have shown their love of the brand and this game from the beginning,” Rovio continued.

“We hope those fans can continue to bring that passion to our live Angry Birds slingshot games such as Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends, and Angry Birds Journey, where our goal every day is to craft the best possible experience for players.”

Please read below for an important announcement regarding the availability of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds. pic.twitter.com/a4n4bU5gQJ — Rovio (@Rovio) February 21, 2023

VGC reports that the three games mentioned in the statement that will remain available to download all include micro-transactions, so should generate more income compared to the original version.

Speaking on Discord, community manager Shawn Buckelew said: “As the statement says, it is negatively impacting our other games, which is what we as a company have to focus on. If those other games do not improve and grow, then the outlook of the entire company changes. It’s harder to create new games, or work on new projects. I’m sure that’s not something you would want.”

However many fans aren’t happy about the move. “Imagine delisting a classic game because players prefer it to your newer cash grabs, and still having the nerve to claim that your goal is to craft the best possible experience for players,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Wow this is the most mask off I think any company has ever been. Just straight up ‘yeah we’re not gonna sell this anymore because we want people to play a shittier version full of microtransactions’,” wrote a second while a third added: “Gaming preservation should always matter.”

In other news, the director of Hogwarts Legacy has confirmed there are “no current plans” for future expansions.