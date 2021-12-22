‘Animal Crossing’ is the most inclusive game for women, says new survey

A survey of 1000 female gamers has said that women find Animal Crossing: New Horizons the most inclusive video game to play, with PUBG the second and Roblox the third.

Grand Theft Auto: Online was bottom of the ranking, just below Call Of Duty: Warzone and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The data, gathered by Frontier, asked women to score a range of 40 games based on their friendliness, their inclusivity and their positive depiction of women.

Advertisement

It comes alongside the data that nearly half (47%) of the gamers surveyed started playing video games as a regular hobby in the past 2 years while 52% said that gaming is currently a “very” or “extremely” important part of their social life. Before the pandemic, only 46% of women agreed.

Elsewhere the report revealed that nearly 3 in 4 women who play games as a regular hobby believe it had a positive impact on their quality of life. When asked about the most common ways that gaming lifts them up, 61% of women said they’d met new friends.

According to the survey though, a massive 82% of female gamers had experienced negative treatment while gaming because of their gender, and most believed that these issues are becoming more frequent.

A majority also admitted to concealing their gender when they play games online with 51% of women the target of verbal abuse. 42% said they had suffered harassment, with 40% having experienced unwanted sexual advances.

Despite this, 75% believed that gaming culture as a whole has become more inclusive of women since they started gaming.

Advertisement

For the survey, Frontier asked women who play video games for at least 30 minutes per day with 32 the average age of participants.

Earlier this year, it was found that Valorant had the most toxic community in gaming with 79% of players having received some form of online abuse while playing the game online.

Dota 2 followed closely behind, with 78% of players reporting harassment.