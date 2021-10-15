The version 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will add the beloved Froggy Chair to the game, a fan-favourite piece of furniture that was missing when the game launched last year.

In the latest Animal Crossing Direct showcasing all of the changes coming in version 2.0, eagle eyed fans spotted the Froggy Chair appearing (between 11:22-11:27) briefly.

The addition of the Froggy Chair to Animal Crossing: New Horizons may seem just like a small inclusion compared to the rest of the content coming in version 2.0, but the bright green chair holds a special place in fans’ hearts and has been present in previous Animal Crossing titles.

Before the reveal today (October 15), the absence of Froggy Chair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a sore point for fans since the game launched in 2020.

As soon as Froggy Chair was spotted in the Direct, fans quickly took to Twitter to share their excitement.

frasier looking at froggy chair pic.twitter.com/oMf8VEmodl — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) October 15, 2021

Thank goodness Froggy Chair is finally coming to ACNH 🐸💚 pic.twitter.com/0F6TVwQ3Fo — 💀 Skelesse 💀 (@celesse) October 15, 2021

Froggy Chair is far from the only new thing coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nintendo has announced that the free version 2.0 update will add The Roost, expand Harv’s Island, and let players farm, cook and exercise.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will also receive a paid DLC (downloadable content) in November. Called Happy Home Paradise, the expansion will allow players to build the perfect holiday home for villagers who want to visit different islands.

Different islands have different seasons, meaning that players can build homes in their favourite temperament without needing to worry about the current real-world date.

In other news, Nintendo has revealed the pricing and release date for the Nintendo Switch Online expansion. As well as offering a library of Nintendo 64 games, the expansion will also include access to Happy Home Paradise as part of its monthly subscription cost.