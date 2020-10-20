AOC starts Twitch channel, wants to play ‘Among Us’ to “get out the vote”

US House representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has started a Twitch channel to stream herself playing Among Us in order to “get out the vote” for the upcoming US presidential election.

On Monday night (October 19), the congresswoman put out a call on Twitter, asking if her followers would like to play the viral multiplayer survival game together, as part of her effort to inspire people to vote. “Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote?” she tweeted. “I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun.”

Within minutes, she received several responses from popular Twitch streamers, including Pokimane and HasanAbi, with the former saying that “it’d be an honour” to play with Ocasio-Cortez. Shortly after, the congresswoman replied to Pokimane that she would “set up an account and get some streaming equipment today”.

AOC has since already set up her Twitch channel and gotten verified as a partner, both within an hour of her original tweet, per PCGamesN. As of time of publication, the House representative has yet to stream anything, but her follower count has already ballooned to an impressive 170,000 and counting.

The congresswoman later tweeted that she’s “hoping to go live tomorrow night (Oct 20)”. See the full tweet below.

Don’t worry everyone – I haven’t streamed yet! Spent tonight setting up accounts, mods, streaming & run throughs. Hoping to go live tomorrow night🤞🏽 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2020

Earlier this May, Ocasio-Cortez revealed that she had gotten into Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizon. At the time, she was looking to visit the islands of other players, and was requesting help from her followers to teach her how.

Last week, the campaign of Democratic nominee Joe Biden teamed up with Kinda Funny Games to host the first public showcase of Biden Island in Animal Crossing: New Horizon.