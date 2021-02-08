‘Apex Legends’ at 120fps is “high on the priority list”, says Respawn

Apex Legends fans might soon be able to play the game at 120fps on Xbox Series X and PS5.

Over the weekend, Respawn Entertainment took to Reddit for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session regarding the recently launched Season 8 and future updates. During the session, game director Steve Ferreira addressed a question about a next-gen version of Apex Lgends and whether higher frame rates would be introduced.

“120fps is one of our goals,” responded Ferreira, before adding that the studio is keeping framerate in mind as it develops a next-gen version of Apex Legends. “Can’t promise anything but with the core mechanics ‘feel’ of playing Apex being such an important piece of the player experience, this one is high on the priority list” he added.

Advertisement

Check out Ferreira’s complete response below.

Following Ferreira’s response, several Redditors commented that they would “gladly accept a slightly lower fidelity” in exchange for 120fps gameplay. Apex Legends is currently playable on next-gen consoles through backward compatibility, with small improvements, such as a resolution boost from 1080p to 1440p.

Respawn’s gameplay designer Eric Canavese also addressed the possibility of ranked duos being added to the game. “[We] are first a foremost a 3 legend squad game. The bulk of balancing is and will always be done with this game mode in mind,” he said. Unrated duos mode was permanently introduced in April 2020.

He also noted that switching the gameplay model from a three-player experience to a duo experience would lead to “an ultimately unstable experience at various levels of play and making those concessions knowing one mode suffers isn’t something we’re willing to do”.

Advertisement

Check out the complete AMA session here.

In other Apex Legends news, the game is scheduled to launch on the Nintendo Switch on March 9. Apex Legends on Switch will come with “full feature parity with the other versions of the game”, cross-platform support and the latest seasonal content.