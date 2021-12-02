‘Apex Legends’ announces pirate-themed collection event

Respawn’s next event for Apex Legends is the Raiders Collection which will see the return of the winter express game mode.

Apex Legends latest collection event has a piratical twist with several legends getting themed cosmetics. These include Valkyrie, Loba, Revenant, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith. A highlight of these is the legendary Revenant skin which adds a salty beard to the robotic assassin. Each of the skins has a complementary weapon found in either the premium currency collection or earned through gameplay on the prize tracker.

The Winter Express will also be returning to Apex Legends. The limited-time mode has been present for each of the past two winters. Players will choose a legend that comes with a rotating loadout. They will then drop in and fight to be the last team on the roaming winter express train. Each round is worth one point, and players will respawn once a round is complete. The first team to reach three points wins.

Wattson is also the latest legend to receive an Heirloom. These melee weapons are hard to get, and several legends have received them over the years. Heirlooms are cosmetic replacements for fists and don’t deal any extra damage. To acquire Wattson’s Energy Reader, players will need to unlock all 24 collectables in the collection event, which can cost a fair amount of real-world cash.

The update will also include several fixes for Wattson:

Fixed the issue with fences “sticking” when trying to place a node near a fence.

Fixed bug for cases where Wattson’s Fence nodes ignored player collision.

Fixed bug with the blueprint line not showing up to signify where the fence will be created.

Fixed issue where Caustic’s Ultimate isn’t zapped by the Interception Pylon.

Fixed bug where Arc Stars could stick to and damage the Interception Pylon

Full details of fixes can be found on the event’s webpage. The Raider’s Collection Event starts on December 7.

