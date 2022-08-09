‘Apex Legends’ anti-cheat bug is reportedly banning players

Apex Legends players are reporting a bug surrounding the game’s anti-cheat software that is making them get banned.

As reported by Dexerto, players of the free-to-play battle royale are taking to Reddit and claiming that the game’s anti-cheat feature isn’t working as it’s intended.

It seems that the main issue is caused when a player’s internet drops, which the anti-cheat software reacts to by flagging the player’s account.

One player named Cauliflowwer explained that their friend was perma-banned due to the bug, saying, “Easy Anti-Cheat gives false positives when handing out bans. The appeal process for getting banned by easy anti-cheat doesn’t exist and this needs to be fixed.

“My friend has nearly 1,600 hours played. Just got an heirloom, and has countless skins and has played since the game came out. Her internet dropped causing Easy Anti-Cheat to time out, boom. Perma-banned,” they added. “She’s sent 2 appeals now. Both getting the same automated response. Her account has never been banned or flagged before.”

Another player, BallisticWolfey, also shared their experience with the bug in the same Reddit thread, saying that they “got kicked in the middle of the match with an error saying ‘The client failed an anti-cheat runtime integrity check: connection timed out.’”

The few other players that have responded to the thread have also claimed to experience the same bug. Some have also taken to Twitter in order to attract attention to the issue. Neither EA nor Respawn have responded at this time.

Apex Legends season 14 has officially launched, bringing with it a reorganised Kings Canyon map, an increased level cap, and a new champion: Vantage.

