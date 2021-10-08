‘Apex Legends’ developer says that Respawn is looking into ranked arenas

A developer at Respawn has confirmed that the team is looking at Apex Legend’s ranked arenas after players complained about matchmaking.

Apex Legends got a non-battle royale mode earlier this year, with a ranked version following shortly after. Arenas pits two teams of three against each other in a series of short matches. Each round has a buy phase to allow players to upgrade their gear, and the ranked version came shortly after arenas launched. Players can now grind their way through the ladder by gathering area points.

However, players have expressed frustration at the mode’s matchmaking, with some finding themselves matched with or against others from different ranks. This causes the arena points lost in a match to become quite considerable. However, a Respawn developer has tweeted to confirm that it is being looked into.

“We have some matchmaking and AP improvements in the pipe and will, of course keep updating as we go. I know of one bug at least that we’re investigating and will hopefully have a fix for soon,” he said.

We're working on making the Ranked Arenas experience better! We have some matchmaking and AP improvements in the pipe and will of course keep updating as we go. I know of 1 bug at least that we're investigating and will hopefully have a fix for soon. More in 🧵 — Robert West (@RoboB0b_) October 8, 2021

He added, “these big AP losses are uh… not great. It’s MMR based (Matchmaking Rating) and there are really only two ways to lose more than 12. First is if you’ve somehow climbed AP way higher than your relative MMR. This shouldn’t really ever happen and we’ll fix it if we see it happening.”

He ended the thread with “second is if you lose to a lower rated team. Thankfully, we have some updates coming that I think will make this much better. Lower ranked teammates usually just means their MMR is close to yours but they haven’t grinded as much AP. This should also be better after the update.”

There is no word on when these updates to Apex Legends’ ranked arenas will be public.

