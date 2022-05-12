‘Apex Legends’ has made more than $2billion so far

EA has announced that Apex Legends has achieved $2billion in net bookings since its launch in February 2019.

During EA’s latest earnings call, the company announced that the battle royale game achieved the impressive total during its fourth fiscal quarter which ended March 31 2022. The net bookings for the game were up 40 per cent year-on-year with half of the game’s lifetime net bookings reached during the past fiscal year.

Previously, the game had achieved over $600million during the financial year of 2020-2021 bringing its lifetime total to $1billion at that time.

The news comes at a busy time for the game. Apex Legends Mobile finally has a release date and will launch for iOS and Android next week (May 17). It has been “built specifically for mobile” and aims to tell new stories along with offering “maps, gameplay, modes, progression, and live events.”

Also, Apex Legends Season 13 has just launched. The latest major update is called Saviors and brings with it the “heroic defender” Newcastle, who turns out to be Bangalore’s long-missing brother, Jackson Williams.

In March 2022, Apex Legends finally received PS5 and Xbox Series X|S updates. The updates added 4K and HDR output, 60Hz gameplay, higher resolution shadows and longer draw distances. At the time, Respawn promised that haptic feedback and adaptive triggers would be added to the PS5 version, with full 120Hz gameplay to come.

With no sign of slowing down, Apex Legends continues to be a huge success. EA’s chief financial officer, Chris Suh, called season 12 of the game its “most successful ever”

