‘Apex Legends’ Legacy update adds Valkyrie, Arenas mode, and more

Respawn Entertainment has released the patch notes for the upcoming season 9 of Apex Legends: Legacy update.

Legacy, which is set to release on May 4, will introduce the Battle Royale’s next champion Valkyrie, a brand new 3v3 Arenas Mode, as well as an assortment of combat updates.

Valkyrie, real name Kairi Imahara, has a range of airborne champion abilities including the Passive ability Vtol Jets, a jetpack with limited fuel that refills over time and a Tactical ability called Missile Swarm, which fires a swarm of mini-rockets to damage enemies.

Advertisement

Her Ultimate Ability is Skyward Dive which allows Valkyrie to launch into the air and skydive. Allies are also able to hook into take-off systems to join the player controlling her as well.

The brand new Arenas mode, a round-based elimination mode, will launch with five maps called, two original and three based on existing battle royale maps: Party Crasher, Phase Runner, Golden Gardens (Olympus) Artillery (King’s Canyon) and Thermal Station (World’s Edge).

When Legacy drops, players will get the chance to try out the next new weapon, the Bocek. This is Apex Legends’ first-ever bow weapon and comes with its own rare arrow ammo type which can be retrieved from objects and fallen players.

Further, players will now start with a “Starter Kit” before landing, whereas beforehand players would have to loot individual items to get started. The Kit will consist of a Level 1 Helmet and Body Shield a Level 1 Knockdown Shield and EVO Shields and Syringes however, players will have to look for a weapon themselves.

Respawn has also removed Level 1 Helmets and Knockdown Shields from the loot pool and spawn chances for Level 1 EVO Shields in the loot pool have been significantly reduced. Higher-level version of these items has been rebalanced so they will appear more within a match.

Advertisement

One of the biggest updates to come with Legacy is the changes to the champion Lifeline. According to the patch notes, Combat Revive will no longer deploy a shield, but can now revive two players at the same time. The healing rate has been increased with the D.OC. Heal Drone and deployment time has been reduced.

Lifeline’s Care Package Ultimate now has a reduced cooldown of five minutes instead of six, and will now guarantee an upgraded version of a Body Shield, Weapon Attachment and Other Equipment (Helmet, Backpack, and Knockdown Shield).

Apex Legends Legacy will further introduce emotes, a brand new Battle Pass, as well as a long list of champion, weapon and quality of life updates which can be read in detail in the patch notes.

Apex Legends recently surpassed 100 million global players.