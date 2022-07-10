‘Apex Legends’ single-player title job listings spotted

A number of job listings at Respawn Entertainment mention a new single-player game set in the Apex Legends universe.

EA’s popular battle royale title is an online-only game, but these new job listings describe the “Apex Legends FPS Incubation” title as a “new single-player title [that] is a developer’s dream playground,” (via Dexerto).

Whilst this isn’t any confirmation of the fan-requested Titanfall 3, it should be noted that both Titanfall and Apex Legends actually take place in the same universe, with Apex Legends acting as a sort of sequel. In fact, character Ash appears in both Apex and Titanfall 2.

“Our critically acclaimed, multi-platform games have always established a “fun comes first”,” adds one of the job listings. “Sensibility created with the notion that great ideas can come from anyone, which allows creativity to shine and individuals to shape the game in meaningful ways.”

Players may be able to expect a Titanfall-esque experience from this single-player title, not only because of the universe crossover, but because Apex Legends actually uses a lot of the movement technology and other mechanics from Titanfall as well.

Respawn Entertainment are hiring for this project as the studio has been getting busier and busier, with three new Star Wars projects on the way. These include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a new FPS game in the Star Wars universe, and a new strategy game too.

“Building on the previous successes of our EA relationship, this new collaboration highlights the trust and mutual respect shared between the world-class teams at EA, Respawn and Lucasfilm Games,” said Sean Shoptaw of Walt Disney Games. “Fostered by the expertise and passion within each team, we will create thrilling original games for diverse audiences across the Star Wars galaxy.”

