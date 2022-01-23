‘Apex Legends’ teases Maggie as Season 12 Legend

Respawn is teasing the twelfth season of Apex Legends with an in-game dog fight that leaves a clue regarding the next character to be added.

The current season of Apex Legends is drawing to a close, and season 12 is set to begin on February 8. So far every season has included a new Legend that players can unlock and take into the battle royale and arena modes, and it appears that Respawn has provided a clue to the next one (via Dextero).

On the new map, Apex Legends players have been witnessing dogfights in the sky. When the fight is over, a piece of debris falls onto the map. The debris appears to be a part of a spacecraft and it bears the sigil of Salvo, the homeworld of the Legend Fuze who joined the games in season 8.

For anyone who doesn't know their Apex logos, that is from Salvo – where Fuse & Maggie are from. pic.twitter.com/5bZ0ahhGiu — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) January 21, 2022

However, when Fuze was introduced, Respawn also revealed his nemesis: Maggie. She has a bone to pick with Fuze, and even rigged the entirety of Kings Canyon with explosives to try and kill him. Given that she is the only other major character revealed to be from Salvo, it is highly likely that she is the next legend coming to the game.

Respawn has tricked players before though. In a previous season, an Apex Legends character was announced, and data miners found files detailing their abilities. But, in an animated trailer, Respawn killed that character and revealed Revenant as the next new legend instead.

Though it currently seems likely that Maggie will be the next Legend, it’s not certain until Respawn confirm it, which should be coming soon.

