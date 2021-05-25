‘Apex Legends’ will now punish players who leave Arena matches

Respawn Entertainment has released a new patch that will punish players in Apex Legends who leave Arena matches early.

Earlier this month, a brand new 3v3 deathmatch mode, called Arenas, was added to the online battle royale game, however, since its launch, there have been issues with players leaving games.

Respawn released the new patch last night (May 24) which confirms the game will now penalise players for leaving Arena matches early.

Advertisement

As detailed by the patch notes, “this is similar to the abandon penalty in Ranked BR games,” meaning players who leave a match will now be unable to queue for another game for 10 minutes.

Players will only get a penalty if they were in a full squad when they left the game however, this doesn’t apply if you were partied with the leaver, players will still get a penalty in this case.

Incoming @playapex update. We're restoring the slow effect to Wattson's fences, introducing leaver penalties to Arenas, improving loot distribution for backpacks, and more! See the full list of changes below: pic.twitter.com/tJoFLLfEK0 — Respawn (@Respawn) May 24, 2021

In addition, this update will activate a warning for players who are about to leave a game in progress, and the associated penalties will follow.

Also included with the latest patch are several bug fixes for Arena’s, including a fixed exploit that allowed users to unlock upgrades without having enough materials to do so.

Other notable changes include the addition of the restored slow effect when players run into Wattson’s fences, as well as a short input delay to Valkyrie’s ultimate ability to prevent players from accidentally using it.

Advertisement

The Apex Legends: Legacy season 9 update, which arrived with the Arena’s mode and the new champion Valkyrie, also introduced gameplay and quality of life changes.

Elsewhere, Respawn has addressed complaints about ‘Apex Legends’ cosmetics pricing.