Apple is also appealing the Epic v. Apple verdict

Apple is appealing the ruling of an antitrust case between itself and Epic Games over practices in the Apple App Store.

Apple has asked a U.S federal judge to put a hold on orders that could require it to change some of its App Store practices. These came as a result of the Epic v. Apple lawsuit and would cause changes to how Apple allows in-app payments to take place. At the same time, it also said that it is appealing the rulings in the lawsuit, according to court filings (reported by Reuters).

On September 10, Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers ruled that Apple must allow developers to include their own in-app purchase options. This would bypass Apple’s payment method, which would deny it a cut of all in-app sales. Of all the verdicts rendered in the case, this is the only one that could be considered a loss for Apple.

Advertisement

The ruling stated that Apple is “permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing and communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app.”

The ruling is not yet enforced but will be on December 9 unless Apple is granted their hold on the order.

Epic is also appealing the ruling of the case, including the permanent injunction against Apple. Epic was also ordered to pay 30 per cent of all revenue earned through its alternate payment system since it was implemented as it was in breach of contract. The amount was £8.8million, but this doesn’t include the amount earned while the suit was ongoing or the amount of interest that Epic is ordered to pay.

Elsewhere, games for the Intellivision Amico have gone on sale, despite a lack of release date for the console itself.