Apple Music is now available on PS5

Music streaming service Apple Music is now available as a native PS5 app, allowing users to listen to their audio libraries while gaming.

READ MORE: The resurgence of the PS1 horror game

While the availability of Apple Music on Sony’s new generation console was rumoured last week (October 14), the news has been confirmed with a post on the official PlayStation Blog. Sony says “subscribers can access a catalogue of 90 million songs, playlists from their own library, and curated gaming playlists”.

The Apple Music app is available to PS5 owners in 69 countries right now. An existing subscription to the service is required, but Sony says that will unlock access to “more than 90 million songs”, plus “tens of thousands of curated playlists, music videos in 4K,” and Apple Music Radio.

Advertisement

While the new app will allow players to listen to music as a primary activity, tracks can also be played in background mode, allowing users to play their own music during their gaming sessions. Pressing the PS button on the DualSense controller while playing a game will allow users to select the “Music Function” card, where Apple Music will offer “recommendations that match the game they are currently playing”. Alternatively, players can choose from their own libraries or opt for other curated playlists.

The app is also set to offer some interesting ways to watch music videos, allowing players to “seamlessly” hop between full screen videos and background audio. Return to the video, and it will resume from “wherever you are in the song, with no interruption to the music.”

The launch makes PS5 the first gaming console to have a dedicated app for the Apple service, but also builds on what seems to be an expanding partnership between the two media giants. Sony also currently offers six months free of Apple TV+ for anyone who purchases a PS5 console.

However close the companies might be getting though, it seems to be a purely future-facing partnership though, as the new Apple Music app is exclusive to PS5, leaving PS4 owners in the cold.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Nintendo and Niantic are partnering for Pikmin Bloom, a new augmented reality game for smartphones, while in stranger news, evidence points to Dune leading man Timothée Chalamet having once had a YouTube channel dedicated to modding Xbox 360 controllers.