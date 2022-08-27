‘Arcade Paradise’ soundtrack was produced by The Prodigy’s former drummer

Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and the lead designer for Arcade Paradise, Andreas Firnigl, spoke to NME at Gamescom to confirm that The Prodigy’s former live drummer was responsible for producing “80 per cent” of the Arcade Paradise soundtrack.

Arcade Paradise is a 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure that sees the player turning the family laundromat into “the ultimate arcade”. Perhaps fittingly, Firnigl spoke about the soundtrack to the game which was produced by the former live drummer for electronic dance titans The Prodigy.

“Kieron Pepper, the live drummer for The Prodigy, produced probably 80 per cent of the music and the rest was just, like, my mates in bands,” said Firnigl.

Advertisement

Pepper left the band after co-writing ‘Baby’s Got A Temper’, ‘Razor’ and ‘Black Smoke’ by The Prodigy, as well as producing the late Keith Flint’s solo album, ‘Device #1’ which was never released at the time, although has been leaked online since. Since leaving The Prodigy he’s gone on to produce with up and coming bands such as Wargasm and Crashface, as well as working on his own project, BaseFace.

Accessing the extended soundtrack in Arcade Paradise sees players that choose to add a jukebox to their arcades able to access a website called Disc Jammers where additional music is available to be purchased.

“It feels very era-appropriate,” said Firnigl, with the tracks inspired by the likes of Nirvana and Pearl Jam amongst others.

In other news, World of Warcraft could get cross-faction guilds before Dragonflight releases, as developer Ion Hazzikostas discussed Shadowlands in a recent Twitch interview and mentioned that the team is currently working on a way to implement cross-faction guilds, meaning Horde and Alliance players alike will be able to form their own guild.