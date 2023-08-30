‘Armored Core 6’ player punches bosses to a pulp, and still completes the game

An Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon player managed to complete the game with what might be the most challenging mech build – one with zero weapons.

As a result, YouTuber ZeroLenny punched their way through the game’s bosses with no respite until they saw the credits.

Given that the appeal of Armored Core is that the player is able to construct extremely powerful military mechs to triumph over enemies, the “punching” run would have been a slog to stick with. Check it out below:

Advertisement

Additionally, Armored Core 6‘s tutorial automatically equips the player with a weapon before they have the chance to detach all guns from the slots available. However, ZeroLenny found out that using the jetpacks on the mech to collide with their target actually does damage.

Admittedly, it isn’t a lot of damage, but as the YouTuber got to grips with the patterns of the bosses, they exploited their weaknesses or “blind spots” to chip away at their health. “It was a huge test in patience, a common theme with this run,” said ZeroLenny.

While the no-weapons challenge was not as fun as the other things he’s tried in FromSoftware games like a torch-only Elden Ring run, they said it was “amazing fun” to push themselves to the limits of their creativity.

Stamina-powered punches and stun-locking ended up being the bread and butter of this approach, if other players wanted to test their own skills.

Advertisement

In NME‘s four-star review of Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon, praise was paid to the game’s customisation options, from the colours of the mech to the weapons on offer, and the thrilling combat.

“Rubicon is an absorbing world to explore, filled with a wide variety of breathtaking locales, from brutalist city blocks to frigid ice vistas, though it’s composer Kota Hoshino’s bleak, synthesised electronic soundtrack that brings FromSoftware’s futuristic vision to life,” said Andy Brown.

In other gaming news, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf might be looking at a launch in 2025 owing to numerous delays inside the studio.