‘As Dusk Falls’ is coming to PlayStation in March 2024

Interior Night CEO Caroline Marchal has told NME why narrative drama As Dusk Falls will be a good fit for PlayStation fans when it launches for PS4 and PS5 next year.

As announced during The Game Awards on Friday (December 8), As Dusk Falls will launch on March 7, 2024, for both PS4 and PS5. Additionally, the game will be coming to PC storefronts GOG and the Epic Games Store on the same day.

The crime drama will also be getting some new features, including support for haptic feedback, touchpad controls, and an audio description accessibility setting that will be available on all platforms.

Originally launched for Xbox and PC in 2022, As Dusk Falls is a branching narrative that lets players choose how a motel robbery unfolds for those involved. We described it as a “spectacular tale of family and trauma” in our review, and speaking to NME, Interior Night CEO Caroline Marchal explained that the game’s critical reception helped in bringing it to PlayStation.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring As Dusk Falls to PlayStation,” she said. “Last year, we were honoured by our BAFTA nomination for Debut Game, The Games For Impact win at The Game Awards as well as the critical reception for As Dusk Falls. That alongside our players’ overwhelming response meant that we had to bring our game to even more players.”

From her experience working on Sony-published games at Quantic Dream, Marchal also feels that As Dusk Falls will be a good fit for PlayStation fans. Part of that will be due to the “immersive and tactile” Haptic and touch pad support, but the rest will be due to As Dusk Falls‘ cinematic nature.

“As former lead game designer on Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls, I have experienced firsthand how the PlayStation community deeply enjoys cinematic stories,” Marchal explained. “I am therefore extremely excited to see how PlayStation players will engage with As Dusk Falls’ grounded world, intense decision making and super-inclusive multiplayer.”

Last December, we spoke to Marchal and lead writer Brad Kane to discuss how As Dusk Falls was shaped by Pokémon and prestige TV.