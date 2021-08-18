Asmongold predicts “massive” changes for ‘World of Warcraft’

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold believes there are “massive” changes coming to World Of Warcraft to address the MMO’s decline in recent months.

As reported in Dexerto, the streamer claimed that Blizzard‘s MMO is due for a major update that will change the game.

“WoW needed this,” said Asmongold. “They needed this, because odds are the executives and the leadership that’s in charge of the game will see this and they will restructure the team. I guarantee you that they will.”

He didn’t go into the specifics of what these updates could be to win back over the disgruntled community, many who have been flocking over to Final Fantasy XIV instead, including Asmongold himself.

Instead, he took his time criticising the WoW team: “They are too slow at making decisions, they do not listen to the player base, and they constantly make mistakes, and they’re always wrong with those decisions.”

“The team that works on WoW doesn’t know what they’re doing,” he added. “You don’t lose over 50 per cent of your player base and get to claim that you know what you’re doing.”

Asmongold also posited that the alternative to drastically overhauling WoW for the better is that the game could go into “super maintenance mode” and re-emerge as a free-to-play mobile title with microtransactions.

“They exhume as much of the game as possible and then they just kill it. Then maybe they make a Warcraft game, Warcraft 4, in like five years or something like that,” he continued. “Which would be fine, as long as that means we get WoW 2 afterward.”

However, Asmongold thinks Blizzard will take this as an opportunity to “completely restructure” the team instead, adding that in the next set of “very large” patch notes, “You’re going to see some massive fucking changes!”

