Asmongold says he will return to ‘Final Fantasy 14’ “eventually”

Streamer Zack “Asmongold” has spoken about why he stopped playing Final Fantasy 14, saying he’ll come back to the game at some point.

As pointed out by Dexerto, Asmongold talked about his time with the massively multiplayer online (MMO) game in a recent Twitch stream, which was clipped and uploaded to YouTube on March 30.

“You’re right, I did quit Final Fantasy 14,” said Asmongold in response to a Reddit comment he read out on stream. “I stopped playing it, that’s right. You know why? Imagine how much fun you would have playing World Of Warcraft if you couldn’t level past 35.”

“Imagine how pissed off you would be if the only thing you could do was Ulduar. That’s what it is. I can’t play the rest of the fucking game because I gotta do the MSQ [Main Scenario Quests] on stream.”

Asmongold made the comments in response to a post on the r/Asmongold Reddit that clipped his Wikipedia entry to say he had “eventually quit Final Fantasy 14 to play games like Lost Ark and Elden Ring”. Asmongold’s Wikipedia entry has now been changed to say he “began” to play other games, not outright “quit”.

“Listen, I’ll come back to the game whenever I come back to the game, if people don’t believe that it is what it is,” he added.

Asmongold then said that he’ll likely come back to Final Fantasy 14 when he runs out of other games to play. “Why would I not do that? That’s the smart thing to do.”

Previously the streamer has said he thinks fellow MMO New World will “get better” with time, after Lost Ark was Amazon Game Studios’ “first big success.”

