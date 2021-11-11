Asmongold thinks ‘New World’ devs are “doing their absolute best”

Popular Twitch streamer Zack “Asmongold” has praised the New World developers for “doing their absolute best” to fix the game’s growing list of issues.

In a stream first spotted by Dexerto, Asmongold explained that while he thinks the game is in a “terrible state”, that he thinks it has a “great foundation” too.

Going further into detail, he explained that “I think the New World developers, throughout the course of the month or so the game’s been live, have actually improved a massive amount of things that the player base has wanted to see.” He added that “not only have they improved those things, but they’ve also addressed them in an honest and candid way”.

Advertisement

He also praised the developers for communicating more with the player base than “every other MMO put together”. Although, he did point out that “Final Fantasy hasn’t needed to do that because there haven’t been bugs in its game every f**king day.”

Earlier in the year, Asmongold called the current state of New World “pathetic”, complaining particularly about the “boring” combat.

Asmongold is one of the most influential MMO streamers, with over 2million followers on Twitch. He is best known for streaming World Of Warcraft but he also recently switched to Final Fantasy 14 in the summer. Many believe his switch led to the game beating its concurrent player record on Steam earlier this year.

New World will soon have a public test realm which hopes to give players an “early look at upcoming features”. The game will also benefit from some combat responsiveness changes soon.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, a new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update adds Riptide changes. The new update includes a new music kit, themed autograph capsules and changes to several maps.