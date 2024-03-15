Aspyr admits “critical errors” impacted launch of ‘Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection’

Aspyr has admitted a series of “critical errors” impacted the launch of the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection.

Originally announced last month, the Classic Collection brought together the first two Star Wars Battlefront games for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series.

Alongside the base games, the package included a number of bonus levels and characters as well as an online multiplayer mode that was advertised as allowing up to 64 players to take part in challenges like conquest, capture the flag, hunt, hero assault, and space assault.

However, when Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection launched yesterday (March 14), players found themselves facing a number of bugs and glitches, alongside a seemingly tiny number of servers available for multiplayer. Currently the game has an “overwhelmingly negative” rating on Steam, with just 19 per cent of players leaving a positive review due to the issues.

In a statement, Aspyr wrote: “We’d like to thank the Battlefront community for their overwhelming support and feedback for the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection release. At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser.”

“Since launch, we’ve been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilised to prevent further outages,” they continued, before asking fans to continue to report bugs and errors.

Some fans seem grateful Aspyr is communicating with the playerbase, while others are still outraged a game was allowed to launch with this many issues. Others have a problem with the fact that there’s been no actual apology from Aspyr, and that the statement doesn’t mention issues with the single-player narrative campaign, which is missing important cutscenes and plagued by audio glitches.

