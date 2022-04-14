Aspyr Media to acquire ‘MythForce’ and ‘Baldur’s Gate’ studio Beamdog

Baldur’s Gate and MythForce development studio Beamdog is set to be acquired by Aspyr Media, although it will remain and independent studio.

Aspyr Media, the studio behind the upcoming Knights Of The Old Republic Remake, has announced that it will be acquiring Beamdog, the studio responsible for publishing the modern ports of the Baldur’s Gate games and the recently revealed MythForce (via PC Gamer).

Aspyr is a subsidiary of Saber Interactive, which is also a subsidiary of Embracer Group. Since the beginning of 2020, Embracer Group has made a total of 62 studio acquisitions which accumulates to around $8.1 billion (£6,135,320,000) according to the Financial Times.

“Beamdog is a tremendously talented group that we’ve admired for a long time. Their development philosophy and studio vision are perfectly aligned with ours. We look forward to seeing them realize their ambition with MythForce while maximizing the long-term potential of an incredible archive of classic games,” said Ted Staloch, CEO of Aspyr.

Embracer Group also has nine other subsidiaries, including notable studios such as THQ Nordic, Gearbox Software, Koch Media, and Dark Horse Media, with Beamdog now joining the growing roster. Beamdog was founded in 2009 by former BioWare leads Trent Oster and Cameron Tofer, and has since become one of Canada’s most established game studios.

Despite Aspyr’s eventual acquisition, when the process is completed, Beamdog will still remain an “independent studio” within the publisher, and continue to work on its titles, including the upcoming MythForce – which is set to release in early access via the Epic Games Store on April 20.

“This acquisition will open up a ton of exciting opportunities for us,” said Beamdog CEO Trent Oster. “Beamdog can now focus our talent, efforts and imagination on building the great games we want to play while properly looking after established fan-favourite RPGs. Beamdog’s first original IP is a fun-filled start to our studio’s next chapter.”

