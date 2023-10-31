‘Assassin’s Creed 2’, ‘Brotherhood’ and ‘Revelations’ to lose server support

Ubisoft has announced the loss of online services for Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Revelations and more in January 2024.

“Decommissioning the online services for older games is something we do not take lightly, however, it is also a necessity as the technology behind these services becomes outdated,” said Ubisoft in a post to its official support page.

Specifically speaking, this will switch off the ability to play online multiplayer modes, redeem Ubisoft Connect rewards, link Ubisoft accounts in the game or use any other online features that they may contain.

From January 25, 2024, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Heroes Of Might And Magic 4, NCSI, R.U.S.E. and Trials Evolution will no longer allow PC players to engage with its online services.

The same will occur for Assassin’s Creed 2 and Splinter Cell: Conviction on Xbox 360, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD on Xbox 360 and PS3, and Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood on Mac.

This is not unheard of for Ubisoft. Last September, the developer stated that the online services for Driver San Francisco, Far Cry 3, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands and more would be shut down for the same reason.

However, Ubisoft Mainz was able to avoid Anno 2070 from becoming defunct for fans by upgrading the game’s online services infrastructure to a more stable system.

Previously, the developer stated that the downloadable content (DLC) for affected Assassin’s Creed games would still be playable on consoles.

Those playing on PC were advised to activate their DLC before the decommissioning date. This time, Ubisoft has not shared what will happen to the DLC and when players should take action.

