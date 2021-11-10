‘Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy’ is free for PC users

To celebrate Ubisoft‘s 35th anniversary, the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy is currently free to download for anyone on PC.

PC players can download Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy for free until November 12. To grab the game while it’s free, fans can claim their copy via Ubisoft Connect on PC.

For those who may have missed them at launch, each entry in the Chronicles Trilogy is a 2.5D stealth game set across three locations – Russia, China, and India. Through these areas players follow three separate characters, though an interconnected plot starts to reveal itself toward the end.

While Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy‘s 2.5D layout is a unique angle for the series to tackle, the gameplay itself will be familiar to any Assassin’s Creed fans. The store page says players will “sneak and hide to avoid detection and fool enemies using whistles and disguises”, with players able to get through levels by “running from danger, negotiating obstacles or stealthily climbing”.

The game is usually £20.99 (and will be once again from November 12), so it’s a good opportunity for fans of the wider franchise to try something a bit different at no cost.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy was created by Climax Studios, who previously created Silent Hill: Origins and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories.

Elsewhere in Assassin’s Creed news, Ubisoft is continuing to support Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and has posted a content roadmap that covers the next two months. In total, there will be four new patches scheduled to arrive before 2022.

In other news, the release of Forza Horizon 5 has marked the “largest launch day” for Xbox Game Studios. Taking to Twitter, Xbox head Phil Spencer revealed that over 4.5million players have already picked up the racing game across console and PC platforms.