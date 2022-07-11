‘Assassin’s Creed Liberation’ soon to be unplayable on Steam

Assassin’s Creed Liberation has been unlisted from Steam “at the request of the publisher,” and it also seems it will be completely inaccessible from September.

The only game in the series to feature a black, female protagonist, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD is a remastered version of the PS Vita game that ties into the events of Assassin’s Creed 3. It was released back in 2014, and although Ubisoft didn’t mention it in its list of games it’ll no longer be supporting in 2022, it’s already delisted from the Steam store.

Usually, if you already have purchased a game on the Steam platform and it’s then gone ahead to be unlisted from the store, that game will still be playable. Unfortunately it seems that’s not the case with Assassin’s Creed Liberation, as there’s an additional note on the store page that simply reads, “Please note this title will not be accessible following September 1st, 2022.”

According to PCGamesN, Assassin’s Creed Liberation is still available to install with the Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered bundle, and it’s unclear yet whether this version of the game will continue to be playable following September 1.

Far from the most popular game in the Assassin’s Creed universe, Liberation has also seemingly had issues since release according to multiple online reviews, with bugs, glitches and sub-par HD graphics being mentioned repeatedly.

“The year is 1765. As the events leading up to the American Revolution heat up in the north, Spanish forces plan to take control of Louisiana in the south – but they have yet to reckon with Aveline, a deadly Assassin who will use every weapon and ability in her arsenal on her quest for freedom,” reads the Steam page.

“Whether eliminating her enemies with her multiple assassinations technique or luring them into deadly traps using her tools, Aveline strikes mortal fear into the hearts of those who stand in her way.”

