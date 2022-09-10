‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ trailer reveals “driven and linear” return to roots

Ubisoft has revealed the first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which follow a familiar face through a “tightly crafted, narrative-driven” game set in Baghdad.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will put players in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a major character in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, Mirage will be set roughly 20 years prior to the events of Valhalla, and follows Basim through his journey to becoming an assassin in 861 AD Baghdad.

A trailer for Mirage introduces Basim as a street thief who is saved from prosecution by an assassin. From there, he is inducted into the order and trained by his mentor Roshan, who is voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Ubisoft has shared that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be a “tightly-crafted, narrative-driven” game that will closer resemble the earlier Assassin’s Creed games. It will be “more driven and linear” than recent entries such as Odyssey and Valhalla, and will place more of a focus on stealth, faster parkour, and traditional assassinations.

Some of Basim’s tools are also displayed in the trailer, from a vivid red smoke bomb to a poison gas mine. Basim also has access to an eagle, which can be used for a birds-eye view of locations, and will be able to use Assassin’s Focus: a feature that allows players to slow down time and carry out multiple assassinations at once.

While no specific date has been announced, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to launch in 2023 and will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC and Amazon Luna.

Beyond Mirage, Ubisoft has also outlined what else is in store for the Assassin’s Creed series. That includes new downloadable content (DLC) for Valhalla, the next open-world entry going to feudal Japan, and a “very different” game with witchcraft imagery.