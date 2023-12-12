‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ update introduces New Game Plus mode

Ubisoft has launched a new update for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, bringing New Game Plus mode to the action adventure game.

Update 1.0.6 went live today (December 12) and introduces New Game Plus mode to Assassin’s Creed Mirage. “Upon completing the main story on any difficulty, start a new game while keeping all collected skills and gear/costumes from your first playthrough,” reads the patch notes.

Players will also be able to start New Game Plus playthrough via the title screen or pause menu, as well as being able to skip the prologue and start directly in Baghdad.

Starting a New Game Plus playthrough will also unlock Bayek’s Medjay outfit from Assassin’s Creed Origins. “The outfit comes with three unique dyes that will be unlocked throughout your new run, allowing you to revisit this iconic costume with unique styles,” adds the patch notes.

The new update also brings with it an increased range of back and side ejects during parkour “allowing Basim to reach heights faster and cross bigger distances,” alongside a range of big fixes. Check out the full patch notes here.

One thing not featured in the new update is the introduction of permadeath though. The new mode was originally announced back in November for a December release date, but an update from developers last week said: “The team is still working on the permadeath mode, which is expected to release in an update early 2024.”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was released in October and gave Ubisoft its biggest PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launch to date, in terms of unit sales.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Assassin’s Creed Mirage captures the series’ early days without feeling derivative. The results are gripping: the decision to emphasise stealth pays off massively, and you’ll love sneaking around the vibrant streets and rooftops of Baghdad. Whether you’re a die-hard follower of the Hidden Ones or this is your first time wielding a hidden blade, Mirage is an exceptionally exciting adventure.”

