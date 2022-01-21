‘Assassin’s Creed’ series originally ended on a spaceship

Details of the original ending for Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series have been revealed and involved Desmond and Lucy escaping to space.

The original ideas from Assassin’s Creed co-creator Patrice Désilets have been published by Lars de Wildt, a researcher of conspiracy theories and religious beliefs in digital media.

As reported by Eurogamer, de Wildt interviewed various former Assassin’s Creed developers for their PhD. One of the interesting details that came from the interviews was the original ending for the characters of Desmond and Lucy.

“The original plan was pieced together based on interviews by me with Assassins Creed‘s original creator Patrice Désilets and Assassin’s Creed 3‘s creative director Alex Hutchinson,” de Wildt wrote.

“Briefly put, the third game would end with a resolution of the conflict in the present day, with Desmond Miles taking down Abstergo using the combined knowledge and skills of all his ancestors, including Assassin’s Creed‘s Altair and Assassin’s Creed 2‘s Ezio.”

Speaking to Eurogamer today, Assassin’s Creed 3 creative director Alex Hutchinson shared detail of the discussion with de Wildt, and how the original plans to wrap up the series had involved a modern-day showdown.

“Also, it is the end of the world in 2012, and Desmond Miles and Lucy are starting a new civilisation somewhere else – as Adam and Eve,” said de Wildt

“That’s why she’s called Lucy, after the Australopithecus afarensis,” Désilets told de Wildt in an interview. Desmond and Lucy would then escape the apocalypse in “a freaking spaceship!” according to Désilets.

