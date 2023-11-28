Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate is free to keep for the next week from the Ubisoft store.

The game is free to own until December 6, with the only prerequisites being that you have a Ubisoft Connect account and the Ubisoft store installed.

Players can also only redeem the game on PC, with the Ubisoft Connect launcher not available on Xbox or PlayStation.

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate launched back in 2015 and has a Metascore of 74 on Metacritic, with a 76% rating on OpenCritic.

The title revolves around a pair of twins, Evie and Jacob Frye, who are raised as Assassins and decide to free London from the villainous templars. The game also received three expansions which aren’t included in the base game that expand upon the world, featuring famous historical figures such as Jack the Ripper.

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate was the final game in the series until Assassin’s Creed: Mirage that followed the traditional Assassin’s Creed formula, with 2017’s Assassin’s Creed: Origins adding role-playing elements to the series, focusing less and less on the mechanics that previous titles in the series emphasised.

NME reviewed the most recent title in the Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, calling the game a “well-executed throwback to a glorious past”, adding: “Whether you’re a die-hard follower of the Hidden Ones or this is your first time wielding a hidden blade, Mirage is an exceptionally exciting adventure.”

Ubisoft has recently come under fire for “intrusive” advertisements that have been popping up in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey to promote a discount on the new title, with several people reporting the issue and taking to social media platforms to complain.

