‘Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection’ comes to Switch next month

Ubisoft has revealed Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, which will be coming to the Nintendo Switch next month.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection includes all three games that starred Ezio Auditore da Firenze. Each game is improved with enhanced features such as the Switch’s handheld mode, HD rumble, touchscreen interface, and optimised HUD. The collection will also include two short films when it releases on February 17.

The collection includes:

Assassin’s Creed II: In this opus, players will embody Ezio, a new Assassin carrying on the deadly lineage of his forebears through Renaissance Italy, including Florence and Venice. Thrive in an environment rich with power, revenge and conspiracy, as they hone their art, wielding weapons and instruments designed by the legendary Leonardo da Vinci himself.

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood: Playing as Ezio is in an enduring struggle against the powerful Templar Order, all fans will journey into Italy’s most renowned city, Rome, centre of power, greed, and corruption. This will require not only strength, but leadership, as they will command an entire Brotherhood who will rally to their side.

Assassin’s Creed Revelations: In this game, Ezio must leave his life behind in search of answers. Players will walk in the footsteps of their legendary mentor, Altaïr, on a journey of discovery and revelation. This perilous path takes them to Constantinople, the heart of the Ottoman Empire, where a growing army of Templars threatens to destabilise the region.

