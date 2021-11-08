‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ content roadmap teased for next two months

Ubisoft has revealed the roadmap for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, detailing the next two months of upcoming content.

Announcing on Twitter last week (November 5), the publisher revealed the upcoming updates that will run from November through to December, confirming that there will be four new patches before the end of the year.

To start out, Title Update 1.4.0 will be released on November 9 and will introduce game improvements, four new Tombs of the Fallen, as well as new skills including Perfect Parry, Master Counter Rol, and Improved Bow Stun Finisher. This update will be around 5GB-25GB depending on the players’ platform.

In addition, support for the Oskoreia Festival–a free limited-time event–will be pushed out on November 11 and will run through to December 2. This event will feature new quests and activities, including horseback riding and a tournament against sprites, as well as spooky rewards.

Ready for more? 🌀 Here's a sneak peek at what's to come in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Looks like 2021 still has a few more mysteries to uncover. 🔎 #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/B1wdvM5ZQq — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 5, 2021

The final patch of the year will be released in December and will be another game update featuring a new Title Update 1.4.1. However, Ubisoft has yet to reveal any further information regarding this update but its likely players will hear more about it as December approaches.

Last month, a dataminer spotted potential details for an unannounced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion. A deep look at the code suggests the title of the DLC will be Dawn of Ragnarök and that it will be set in the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim. In addition, the data miner also discovered information about new Eivor abilities, along with new weapons that will become accessible.

As Ubisoft has already released the content roadmap for the remainder of 2021, if this expansion is real, it would be likely that we could see it launch in 2022.

