‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ expansion spotted in datamine

A data mine of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has revealed potential details about the game’s upcoming expansion.

Frequent leaker j0nathon shared a video breaking down his findings. A deep look at the code suggests the title of the DLC will be Dawn of Ragnarök and that it will be set in the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim.

Also uncovered were achievement and trophy information, such as ones for completing “all territories of Svartalfheim”, discovering “all Dwarven Shelters” and “fully upgrading Odin’s Bracer”. There are also combat achievements such as kill “30 enemies with an Atgeir” and “teleport assassinate two enemies and fly away without being detected”.

Advertisement

As well as new locations to explore and weapons to use, the expansion will also reportedly contain new abilities for Eivor, such as being able to turn invisible momentarily, fly like a crow, and teleportation arrows.

This leak comes not long after Ubisoft unveiled the autumn roadmap for Valhalla. This has so far seen the release of two updates, one being the educational Discovery Tour which allows players to go on guided tours of 9th century Viking-England. Also, a free expansion – now believed to be Dawn of Ragnarök – and a time-limited Oskoreia Festival, a Norwegian tradition that celebrates the Wild Hunt.

Beyond the next few updates for Valhalla, the future of the Assassin’s Creed series is currently tied up in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a live-service game that will see the series switch to regular updates, rather than stand-alone entries.

In other news today, fans of Norse mythology will be delighted to know that God Of War will be available on PC January 2022. Also, Japanese video game developer Suda51 has teased three brand new original games from his Grasshopper studio over the next ten years.