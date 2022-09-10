‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ is getting a final expansion with ‘The Last Chapter’

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting one last expansion, with The Last Chapter set to conclude Eivor’s story when it launches “in a few months time.”

The Last Chapter follows Eivor as she grapples with Odin’s memories, continuing on from a twist in the game’s main story. In a teaser for the expansion, Eivor decides that it’s “time to say goodbye” to her companions and set out for “distant shores and new adventures.”

While the expansion’s first teaser doesn’t reveal where Eivor is heading next, Ubisoft says The Last Chapter will reunite her with characters from the game and introduce her to “influential” historical figures. The expansion will consist of a free quest arc which “nicely ties up some of the storylines established through the game.”

While no specific release date has been shared, Ubisoft says The Last Chapter will be released in “a few months time.”

As Ubisoft look to close the book on 2020’s Valhalla, two of the studios involved in creating the game have started work on their next projects – which were teased during Ubisoft Direct.

Valhalla‘s main development team at Ubisoft Montreal is working on a mysterious “new flagship title” for Assassin’s Creed, which will be “very different” to anything from the series so far. The game, working title Codename Hexe, was teased with a brief clip showing a wicker Assassin logo hanging from the branches of a tree. Development will be led by Clint Hocking, who recently served as creative director for Watch Dogs: Legion.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft Bordeaux, which created Valhalla‘s Wrath Of The Druids expansion in 2021, is working on the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed series. Titled Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the game will be set 20 years before Valhalla and takes place in 861 AD Baghdad.