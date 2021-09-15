‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ launches educational Discovery Tour in October

Discovery Tour: Viking Age – an educational, free expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – will launch on October 19, with a standalone version also available as a separate purchase.

Discovery Tour is a feature present in both Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and is designed to give the franchise a more educational approach to how players view each historical setting.

Discovery Tour: Viking Mode will launch as a free expansion for all platforms on October 19, and will be purchasable separately on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft‘s storefront for £16.99. While the PC standalone version will be available upon release, Ubisoft is aiming for an early 2022 release date for standalone versions across all other platforms.

Far from the previous settings of Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt, the upcoming Discovery Tour: Viking Age will allow players to “explore and interact with the history and culture of the Viking Age world” across Norway and England.

Described as a “non-violent, interactive learning experience”, Discovery Tour: Viking Age brings a bit more narrative focus than previous entries, allowing players “to step into the shoes of Viking and Anglo-Saxon characters from the time while living out their stories and adventures and interacting with the world around them.”

To create the expansion, Ubisoft has partnered with a number of historical entities across the UK, Denmark and France. This includes working with The British Library, York Archaeological Trust and more to ensure that the environment presented in Discovery Tour is as authentic as possible.

In other news, Ubisoft has announced that Rocksmith+ has been delayed to 2022. While it was originally planned to launch this year, the game has been pushed back so that it can launch as a “smooth experience” while also giving developers a chance to incorporate user feedback from the game’s previous beta this summer.