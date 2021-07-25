‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Paris DLC release date may have leaked

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Siege Of Paris DLC could release on August 5, if a Windows store leak is to be believed.

Posted by Assassin’s Creed fan account CriptAssassini on Twitter, it looks as though the next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC set in Paris, France, was briefly listed to release on August 5. As of writing, the listing specifying an August 5 release date has been pulled.

🏰 #AssassinsCreedValhalla's second DLC will be released on August 5th! 🙏 Thanks to our fan Lorenzo for sending us the pic!#AssassinsCreed #Valhalla #SiegeOfParis pic.twitter.com/CbMxOoHTWs — CriptAssassINI (@CriptAssassini) July 22, 2021

Advertisement

According to an official Ubisoft news page, the Siege Of Paris expansion is set to arrive in Summer of this year. The post adds that “In the Siege Of Paris, players will have the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking history with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia. During this key moment in history,”

“Players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan’s future,” it concludes.

The expansion will also feature what Ubisoft calls ‘black box missions’, where the player will be tasked with objectives and have complete free rein on how they choose to accomplish them.

Ubisoft has also said recently that year two of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will ‘surpise’ players. Chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet said the game should have “a very ambitious and surprising second year of content for the first time in the franchise’s history.”

Discover Ireland even used the title in a tourism video, which combined shots of in-game and real world landscapes to show off the country to potential visitors.

Advertisement

In other news, Reggie Fils-Aimé has talked about his last few days at Nintendo before his retirement in 2019. He called it “an emotional time” and said he spent around two hours talking to employees.