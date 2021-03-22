‘Assassins Creed: Valhalla’ to get first major expansion after season two

Assassins Creed: Valhalla – Wrath Of The Druids is set to launch on April 29 as the first major expansion since the game was released – arriving just after the new season.

Season two of Assassins Creed: Valhalla is titled the Ostara Season and will run until April 8. This free update brings new activities and quests to the game alongside items and outfits.

Included in Ostara Season is a selection of activities including archery, brawling, drinking, and a special settlement decoration quest. It also introduces the ability for players to change their character’s looks without changing the stats assigned to them.

Wrath Of The Druids is the first major expansion for Assassins Creed: Valhalla, with a second, titled The Siege Of Paris, due sometime afterward. Players who purchase a Season Pass will get access to both of these DLC expansions along with an exclusive Legend Of Beowulf mission.

Transporting players to Ireland, Wrath Of The Druids focuses on an ancient cult immersed in Gaelic mythology. Assassins Creed: Valhalla players will be able to enjoy a new map and quests, among other bonuses.

Check out what's to come this season in Assassin's Creed Valhalla 💫 pic.twitter.com/KDNPQHVRtB — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 18, 2021

Assassins Creed: Valhalla has recently come under fire for “overbearing microtransactions”, with fans expressing frustration at this on top of the game’s already high price-tag.

One such complaint detailed that “half of the armors available in the game are exclusive only to people who are willing to spend money on extremely overpriced microtransactions. Us other players, even those among us who spent over a hundred dollars on the collector’s edition, have gotten very little content over these last few months.”