‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ writer Darby McDevitt is leaving Ubisoft

Darby McDevitt, lead writer of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla as well as other Assassin’s Creed entries, has announced that he is departing Ubisoft.

McDevitt has worked at Ubisoft for over a decade, and first started working on the Assassin’s Creed series with Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines.

Since then McDevitt has been the lead writer on Revelations, Black Flag and most recently Assassins Creed: Valhalla.

Advertisement

“Today is my last day at Ubisoft Montreal!” wrote McDevitt on Twitter. “After a decade of working with brilliant people, creating stories & characters for an incredible series, & interacting with our wonderful fans, I have decided to set forth on a new adventure… ”

Today is my last day at Ubisoft Montreal! After a decade of working with brilliant people, creating stories & characters for an incredible series, & interacting with our wonderful fans, I have decided to set forth on a new adventure… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mhV4UntJ6m — Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) March 26, 2021

He followed up by thanking fans and content creators that have supported the franchise over the years. “Thank you for your kind attention! You have my deepest respect & admiration.”

The official Assassin’s Creed account also thanked McDevitt with a video cut to scenes from the games he had been involved in writing. They signed off by saying “May the winds blow in your favor on your next journey!”

Thank you @DarbyMcDevitt for your immense contribution to the brand. The stories and characters you created will always be cherished by the Assassin's Creed community. May the winds blow in your favor on your next journey! pic.twitter.com/fTWQw7rRN1 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 26, 2021

The latest title update to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is out, and prepares Ravensthrope for the upcoming Ostara festival. The update also brings along a range of skill updates, new features, and bug fixes.

Advertisement

Ostara Season will launch on April 8, and will bring new activities and quests to the game alongside items and outfits.

The first major update – Wrath of the Druids – will set to launch on April 29, and will be followed up with The Siege of Paris later in the year.

Assassins Creed: Valhalla has recently come under fire for “overbearing microtransactions”, with fans expressing frustration at this on top of the game’s already high price-tag.