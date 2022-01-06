‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”s Yule Festival will finally be fixed today

A new patch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has fixed problems surrounding its Yule Festival event.

As previously reported, players were unable to access the Yule Festival event in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Players affected were those who had checked out the festival in 2020, shortly after the game’s launch.

Ubisoft has announced in a tweet that Title Update 1.4.1.2 will be deployed today (January 6). It will “resolve issues blocking players from progressing in the Yule Festival”.

Advertisement

While the festival was meant to end today, it has been extended until January 27 to give players time to participate in it. The festival is all about activities that reward players with Viking-themed festive cosmetics and decorations.

Last month, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would gain a new expansion pack called Dawn of Ragnarök. Set for release in March 2022, the expansion will see players harnessing “new divine powers”. The suggestion being that it may lean more heavily into the mythological aspects of the game’s world.

Ubisoft is also planning a series of “immersive concerts” in 2022 to celebrate 15 years of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The first concert kicks off in Paris, France on October 29. A world tour follows throughout 2023 so there should be plenty of opportunities to see it.

However, it’s not been all smooth sailing for the company. A report by Axios has suggested that so many staff are leaving its studios that it has been nicknamed “the great exodus”.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in gaming, a new South Park game is in development by Question Games. It’s possible that the game is multiplayer-focused if a job listing is anything to go by.