Atlanta Faze has apologised for misogynistic Tweet

Atlanta Faze, a Call Of Duty Esports team, has apologised following backlash for a distasteful Tweet that many felt was misogynistic in nature.

The Tweet (which has since been deleted, but was reposted by user JakeSucky alongside the apology) included a collage of the eight male team members with female filters over them, reading “How many drinks to take them home?” Unsurprisingly, most didn’t take the post well and felt that it was offensive and poorly conceived.

Atlanta FaZe have issued an apology for a tweet that drew some backlash in the community. Saying it has been handled internally. pic.twitter.com/TNRkQJY6T9 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 7, 2022

Atlanta Faze posted an apology response shortly after removing the Tweet, acknowledging “this is not okay.”

It continues: “We understand there is no room for misogynistic or harassing behavior and that women & the Call Of Duty community deserve better.” The post concludes by stating that the team has “addressed the issue personally” and vows to “move forward in a positive manner for all”.

This isn’t the only controversy that’s surrounded the Faze clan in recent memory. Just last year, one member (Frazier “Kay” Khattri) was completely removed from the fan following an alleged cryptocurrency scam. Meanwhile, Jarvis “Jarvis” Khattri, Nikan “Nikan” Nadim, and Jakob “Teeqo” were each suspended for three months.

Additionally, Fortnite player Evan “Cented” Barron was removed from the clan on July 3 of this year due to the use of a racist slur in a video that surfaced online. Faze posted a Tweet in response stating “FaZe is constantly evolving and we expect our members to do the same. Cented is permanently removed from FaZe due to his use of hate speech. We, and the gaming community at large can’t tolerate discriminatory language any longer.”

In other news, a French far-right politician mistook famed game developer Hideo Kojima for the suspected murderer of former Japanese president Shinzo Abe.