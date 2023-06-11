Atlus debuts ‘Persona 3’ remake and ‘Persona 5’ strategy spin-off

Atlus has announced that a 3D remake of Persona 3, titled Persona 3 Reload, is in the works; along with a strategy game called Persona 5 Tactica.

The games were announced during the Xbox Games Showcase today (June 11), where Atlus confirmed that the remake will launch in early 2024 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass.

While Atlus ported Persona 3 Portable to Xbox consoles and PC earlier this year, the upcoming remake will revisit the original 3D version of Persona 3 that launched in 2006. This means Reload will look very different to fans of Persona 3 Portable, although it will be more in line with those who have played the fourth and fifth Persona games.

You can watch the first trailer for Persona 3 Reload below.

For those who haven’t played the original, Persona 3 follows a student who is sent to live on Tatsumi Port Island, where their daily life consists of juggling schoolwork and relationships with fighting evil during a supernatural ‘Dark Hour’.

NME‘s four-star review of Persona 3 Portable described the game as a “charming relic” when it re-launched in January, praising its plot and characters but pointing out that its visual novel formula may be jarring to fans who have only played Persona‘s later 3D games.

Meanwhile, Persona 5 Tactica will offer Atlus fans yet another Persona 5 spin-off, transporting the cast into a tile-based strategy game with cartoonish graphics.

Persona 5 Tactica launches on November 17, and like Persona 3 Reload, it will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Elsewhere, today’s showcase has also revealed a world premiere for Star Wars Outlaws, along with a new trailer for Fable starring Richard Ayoade.

Shortly after, Bethesda’s Starfield Direct revealed that The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion‘s Adoring Fan will make an uncanny return in the studio’s space-faring adventure.