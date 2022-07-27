Atlus survey finds ‘Persona 2’ and ‘3’ remakes are in demand

After Atlus put forth a player survey recently, it’s been revealed that the developer’s most-requested remakes are for Persona 2 and 3.

The survey went live in May, and Atlus has now published the results, which may indicate some of the developer’s future projects.

On the topic of remakes, a number of Persona games topped the list, as question 48 asked (via Persona Central) the following:

“If remakes (remake of a game with new elements added and improved visuals and controls, etc.) of past Atlus games were released, would you want to play them? If you would want to play, please select the platform you would want to play on.”

Persona 3 was at the top with 78.9 per cent of the multi-choice votes, with the second game in the series also at exactly 78.9 per cent as well. A number of other Persona titles and some from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise also made the list as well.

The list of the ten most-requested games, and how much of the vote they received, can be viewed below:

Persona 3 (P3 / P3FES / P3P) (78.9 per cent) Persona 2: Innocent Sin / Eternal Punishment (78.9 per cent) Revelations: Persona (76.3 per cent) Persona 4 (P4G) (74.8 per cent) Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha series (72.1 per cent) Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers (69.5 per cent) Shin Megami Tensei 4: Apocalypse (66.7 per cent) Shin Megami Tensei 4 (65.3 per cent) Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner series (62.4 per cent) Etrian Odyssey series (58 per cent)

These results are by no means confirmation of specific game remakes, but in the past Atlus has appeared to use similar surveys to inform their decisions. Earlier in the year, the company announced that Persona 3, 4 and 5 are all set to come to PC, Xbox platforms, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, with 5 Royal releasing on October 21.

