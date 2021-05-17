‘Disco Elysium: The Final Cut’ is no longer banned in Australia

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has finally had its ban in Australia lifted.

Two months after the Australian Classification Board refused to classify the game due to its themes of drug misuse, violence, crime and more, the game has received a new R 18+ rating. This means that only adults above the age of 18 can purchase and play the game.

In March, the Classification Board said that the game was refused classification as “computer games that ‘depict, express or otherwise deal with matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults to the extent that they should not be classified’.”

However, the Australian Classification Review Board noted in a new document that, upon a detailed review of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, the game has “sufficient disincentives to drug use to enable it to be accommodated within the R 18+ classification with consumer advice of ‘high impact themes, coarse language and drug references’”.

Despite being refused classification earlier this year, the game was still available for purchase digitally in Australia. As it stands, only physical releases in Australia are subjected to classification prior to its distribution.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is the definitive edition of 2019’s acclaimed game, now featuring new quests, more voice acting, additional scenes and more forms of content. The original version of Disco Elysium was only available on PC, making The Final Cut the first time the game is available on consoles.