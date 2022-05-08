‘Babylon’s Fall’ had just one concurrent player on PC earlier this week

PlatinumGames’ live-service title Babylon’s Fall plummeted to just one concurrent player earlier this week.

As reported by VGC, the Steam Charts data for the Square Enix published title shows that one May 4 at midnight Babylon’s Fall had just one concurrent player, meaning at that time only one person was playing the game on PC.

Babylon’s Fall was also released on PS4 and PS5, but there’s currently no data for active player counts on those consoles.

The data also highlights that the title had an average of 62 players in the last 30 days, and a peak player count of 1,166 in March, the month the game launched. Despite these small numbers, the game’s official Twitter said in March that “there are no plans to reduce the scale of development on Babylon’s Fall,” and that content up to the end of the second season and beyond is being worked on.

Square Enix also sent out a survey about improving the game, which asked questions about visuals, how long people have played the game for, and what version of the game they purchased.

On release day (March 3) Babylon’s Fall peaked at 1,179 concurrent players, while Marvel’s Avengers – another Square Enix live-service title – had over 30,000 players on launch day on PC, with Square Enix branding that game as having “a disappointing outcome”.

As of publication, Steam Charts shows Babylon’s Fall having around 50 active players, with a high of 77 in the last seven days.

Elsewhere in Square Enix news, the company will sell off much of its western development arm to Embracer Group, including properties like Tomb Raider and Deus Ex.

In other news, all owners of Dying Light will get a free upgrade to the Enhanced Edition of the game.