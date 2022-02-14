‘Babylon’s Fall’ is getting a demo later this month

PlatinumGames has announced that its cooperative action RPG Babylon’s Fall will be getting a playable demo later this month.

Releasing on February 25, the PS4 and PS5 demo will allow players to try the game out in four-player co-op, one week ahead of the game’s official release date – March 3.

According to GamesTalk (translated by VGC), although the playable demo will only be available on PlayStation consoles, a Steam trial is expected in “late March”.

Today (February 14), Square Enix also announced that Babylon’s Fall would also be getting large-scale updates called “seasons” every three months.

The first season, named The Eternal Ziggurat, will release the same day as the demo and run until May 31. The season one premium battle pass will be available for free to celebrate the launch.

“No powerful equipment will be made available as part of additional purchases,” the developer added. “Battle Pass lets you earn rewards based on your gameplay, including cosmetic equipment, emotes, stamps and materials. All upcoming game content is separate and included free with game purchase!”

Babylon’s Fall is a live service title from the studio behind Nier: Automata and can be played solo or in co-op online multiplayer.

The game was initially revealed during E3 2018, but development updates from PlatinumGames went quiet until a new gameplay trailer was shared at The Game Awards 2021 last year.

Players will take on the role of a Sentinel in the cooperative action RPG and team up with three other players to reclaim the Tower of Babel. Different playstyles with varied weapon types, skills, and abilities can also be chosen from and customised.

