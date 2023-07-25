‘Back 4 Blood’ developer might be moving on to a sequel

Turtle Rock Studios, the team made up of former Left 4 Dead developers who delivered Back 4 Blood in 2021, might be working on a sequel.

Spotted by Games Radar, the California studio is seeking a senior combat designer for its upcoming game, focusing on a candidate who has experience “developing first person shooting and melee gameplay.”

The applicant should also have a passion for “specifically FPS, Co-op, and Multiplayer games”. Obviously, this isn’t a lot to go on to determine whether or not this is a Back 4 Blood sequel.

That being said, Turtle Rock Studio confirmed to fans that there will be no more Back 4 Blood content as it shifts its attention to the “next big thing”. Players got three paid expansion packs – Tunnels Of Terror, Children Of The Worm and River Of Blood – over the course of 2022 before the team told the community that this would be the end.

“We don’t have quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood content while we spin up another game – yes, another game!” said the studio in an announcement in January. “Given this, it’s time for us to put our heads down, get back in the lab, and get to work on the next big thing. Intrepid Cleaners, this is not a goodbye.”

Additionally, the team assured their fans that it would be “Back, bigger, bolder and better than ever,” capitalising the “B” in the first word. This, combined with the promise that “Cleaners” would not be bidding farewell to Turtle Rock Studios, seemingly suggested that there is a sequel in the works.

