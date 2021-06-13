‘Back 4 Blood’ is getting a ‘Left 4 Dead’ style PvP mode and will hit Xbox Game Pass on launch

Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series, has been given an October 12 release date and, in a growing trend, will be available on day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

However, it’s also being given a full mode called “Swarm Mode” which will have players taking the role of special Ridden characters trying to kill all of the survivor players. If this sounds familiar it’s because this is exactly how Left 4 Dead’s Versus mode works.

It’s unlikely the Left 4 Dead developers will feel too aggrieved: Turtle Rock Studios – the developers of Left 4 Dead – are also responsible for Back 4 Blood, which is being publisher by Warner Bros. Interactive

The latest gameplay trailer was revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and confirms leaked information that had been announced regarding Game Pass availability.

The trailer also shares that a versus mode will be available at launch – a fan-favorite multiplayer mode from the Left 4 Dead series that pits player-controlled ‘special’ types of zombies against fellow players.

The Back 4 Blood website has the following about the game:

“You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization.”

“With humanity’s extinction on the line, it’s up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world.”

Back 4 Blood will be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC and will be immediately added to the Xbox Game Pass catalogue for those curious to give it a go.