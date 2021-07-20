‘Back 4 Blood’ shows off high-end visuals for PC gamers

Developer Turtle Rock Studios has unveiled a suite of high-end graphical features that will be gracing the PC version of its upcoming multiplayer zombie shooter, Back 4 Blood.

As showcased in a new trailer, the game will launch with 4K resolution and boast an uncapped frame rate, allowing practically unfettered performance from those with powerful enough rigs. It will also support ultrawide monitors, or multi-monitor set-ups.

Back 4 Blood will also support NVIDIA’s DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, technology. This is an AI rendering process that increases graphics performance by upscaling lower resolution images, which can, in turn, massively improve frame rates.

The trailer also hinted at some of the other graphical settings players will be able to customise, as seen in the screenshot below.

Options appear to include the resolution, which is shown at a 4K resolution of 3840×2160, variable quality for anti-aliasing and DLSS settings, and an adjustable slider for field of view. The trailer also shows a range of custom quality settings, which will likely appeal to players with higher end gaming PC set ups.

As the game is still in development though, it’s worth keeping in mind that anything seen in the trailer could change before release.

The game – a spiritual successor to the classic Left 4 Dead, with many of the staff at Turtle Rock having worked on the original series – will see teams of up to four players serving as ‘Cleaners’, wiping out hordes of zombie-like ‘Ridden’ that have all but wiped out humanity.

Publisher Warner Bros. Games describes the game as taking place “after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.”

Launching on October 12, Back 4 Blood will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4, alongside the PC version. The game will also support crossplay between formats. An open beta will run from August 5-9 for those who have pre-ordered, while a later session running August 12-16 will be open to all.

PC gaming is also in the spotlight thanks to modding site Nexus Mods ending its lifetime premium memberships, alongside raising its prices for the first time in nearly a decade.