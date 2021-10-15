‘Back 4 Blood’ update makes the game easier

Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios has released a new hotfix to make the game’s campaign mode a bit easier.

It’s only been out for a few days, but Back 4 Blood already has a bit of a reputation for being a pretty difficult game.

Our own review of Back 4 Blood explains that “even with three like-minded friends this game is hard.” Editor Jake Tucker suggests that “it feels like there’s a middle difficulty level between Recruit and Survivor that might be well suited for people who want a challenge but don’t want to be sat, sweating, in their chair after each major engagement.”

Instead, the Back 4 Blood developers have decided to fine-tune the existing difficulties.

A new hotfix, released quickly to address players concerns before the first major patch, eases the difficulty of the campaign.

“This is an attempt to address some of the concerns regarding the challenges presented by some difficulties,” reads the official patch notes. The changes are as follows:

Roaming Special Spawn Rate decreased on all difficulties.

Adjusted Supply Point earning rates for Blue Dog Hollow: The Sound of Thunder to better account for level repeats.

However, it’s not just the campaign that’s getting some love – Swarm servers are also being updated to tweak the damage and health of different enemy types.

Bruisers: Max Health reduced from 850 to 800, damage reduced from 20 to 15, burst delay lengthened to 3 instead of 2.65, and weakspot multiplier increased to 1.65 from 1.5.

Tallboy: Damage increased from 15 to 20.

Hocker: Projectile Speed decreased to 2500 from 3000 and cooldown increased to 7 from 6.

Stinger: Projectile spread reduced to 20 from 30 and speed increased to 5500 from 5000.

This hotfix is being applied to servers as they roll out throughout October 14, so there’s no patch for PC or console players. However, these new changes should make the campaign a bit easier to manage.

