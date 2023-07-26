‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ automatically puts players at risk of a 400% spike in damage

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Karmic Dice is a feature that might put the player at risk of suffering a major spike in enemy damage outputs, and fortunately, players are sharing a guide on how to switch this off.

Via GamesRadar, players akdavidxy and Havelok worked together in the game’s subreddit to alert new Baldur’s Gate 3 fans that this setting will be active at the start of their playthroughs. Karmic Dice alters the outcome of the next dice roll in a sequence when the rolls have consistently failed, allowing the player to succeed in that specific situation.

While this appears to be a beneficial fix, Karmic Dice affects the dice rolls for enemies too. The data from akdavidxy’s investigation, who was using a high armor class of 23, showed that enemies even in the early stages of Baldur’s Gate 3 attacked them with around a 30 to 40 per cent chance.

“The higher your [armor class] is, the more critical hits [you] take, and since crits do double damage, the effect of this in terms of damage is actually two times as strong,” explained akdavidxy. As such, Karmic Dice was deemed to be a “massive penalty” on players who are choosing a defensive character for their strategy.

In order to circumvent this and have a “somewhat fair” experience, players advised recent Baldur’s Gate 3 recruits to switch this setting off. Moreover, the game’s creative director recommended that newcomers should create their own character rather than play as one of the origins.

“They work better if you’ve played the game already once because then you see it through their eyes. What was Shadowheart thinking the first time she saw you? And now you know when you’re in their head,” Larian Studios‘ Swen Vincke explained.

